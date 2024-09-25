Watch ILTV Live
RBPF Financial Crimes Unit monitoring online scam ring

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Superintendent Anthony McCartney, attached to the Financial Crimes Unit confirmed yesterday that there have been individuals who were scammed into sending funds to hackers purporting to be their loved ones and trusted friends.

While he did not disclose monetary figures, identities or how many individuals became victims of hackers, he said that police have been monitoring the matter and encourage individuals to take extra precautions when being prompted for to click links sent by skeptical sources.

Authorities were recently alerted to online scammers following a report made by Prophet Lawrence Rolle who told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that scammers allegedly locked him out of his WhatsApp profile and jeopardized his access to his donors and those in need who seek support from his non profit organization. Even though he reported the matter to police, Prophet Rolle said that authorities told him that there was not much that could be done.

Superintendent McCartney did not specify whether any of the individuals duped into sending funds to scammers had been supporters of Prophet Rolle’s ministry.

FOAM Founder Khandi Gibson also recently told Eyewitness News that scammers attempted to gain access to her accounts. She said that perpetrators posed as notable former politician, Melanie Griffin and asked for several thousand dollars.

According to Superintendent McCartney, these scammers are believed to be based abroad, but he also said that the idea of the hackers being based local has not been ruled out.

