RBPF: ‘Eleuthera operation yields positive results’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Eleuthera conducted operation “Full Stop,” on Wednesday February 5, 2025, from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the operation targeted prolific offenders, known criminal hotspots, and motorists who violated traffic laws and regulations.

Multiple searches and search warrants were executed at various locations, leading to the discovery of a quantity of suspected marijuana and the arrests of two (2) males, ages 54 and 29, police said.

Additionally, several motorists were cited for various traffic offenses, authorities confirmed.

The suspected drugs have an estimated street value of one thousand dollars ($1000.000) and a weight of one (1) pound, investigators noted.