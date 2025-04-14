RBPF Domestic Violence facility opens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Individuals who face domestic violence and are in need of intervention will now be able to report those instances, and seek 24 hour shelter, at the new Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Domestic Violence facility which officially opened today.

Prime Minister Philip Davis congratulated officers for the dedication put into the facility; he said today’s opening ceremony is proof that progress is being made to address the very serious social ill.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles revealed that all care administered to victims will be available at the hands of trained RBPF officers.

The building was acquired back in 2023 and renovations, undertaken by the RBPF maintenance team, spanned over two years.