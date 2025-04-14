Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

RBPF Domestic Violence facility opens

0
SHARES
20
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Individuals who face domestic violence and are in need of intervention will now be able to report those instances, and seek 24 hour shelter, at the new Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Domestic Violence facility which officially opened today.

Prime Minister Philip Davis congratulated officers for the dedication put into the facility; he said today’s opening ceremony is proof that progress is being made to address the very serious social ill.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles revealed that all care administered to victims will be available at the hands of trained RBPF officers.

The building was acquired back in 2023 and renovations, undertaken by the RBPF maintenance team, spanned over two years.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture