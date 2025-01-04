RBPF Deputy Commissioners sworn into office

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An official Swearing In ceremony is underway at Government House for senior policemen Kirkwood Andrews and Anthony Rolle who are being sworn in as Deputy Commissioners of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Their ascension on Saturday morning comes hours after veteran policewoman Shanta Knowles was sworn in as the country’s first female Commissioner of Police, succeeding former Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander who resigned in December 2024.

Both men, along with Knowles, previously served as Assistant Commissioners, under Fernander’s leadership.

The change in the law enforcement agency’s leadership team comes as Prime Minister Philip Davis asserted in the Lower Chamber in December that a “shake-up” in the law enforcement organization should be expected as it grapples with corruption accusations stemming from the alleged actions of two police Chief Superintendents – one who recently resigned amid an investigation levied against him on accusations of bribery.