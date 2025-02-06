Watch ILTV Live
RBPF CORRECTION: Police seek to correct report on prison incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Royal Bahamas Force (RBPF) is seeking to make a correction to information which it disseminated to media yesterday afternoon following a violent incident which unfolded at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS); newly appointed Police Press Liaison Sheria King informed media early Thursday morning that authorities were reportedly “ill-informed,” when they initially told media that an inmate at BDOCS was stabbed yesterday afternoon.

King said that it was later determined to be a “Causing Harm,” matter and not a stabbing incident.

She further explained that, “information is that the victim was assaulted with a bucket.”

As for the medical status of the victim, King said he remains in “stable condition.”

This is the second violent incident to unfold at the prison in just a matter of days, over the weekend an inmate Brody Fritz was stabbed to death by another inmate.

