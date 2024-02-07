RBPF confirms that FBI is now investigating rape allegations made by American women

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) revealed, via a press statement issued late Wednesday night, that it is collaborating closely with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a thorough investigation has been launched into claims made by two American women that they were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by two adult males while at a beach on Grand Bahama.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The two American women told Eyewitness News today that they felt that the RBPF dropped the ball when initial complaints were made; the duo insisted that they had to beg local police for rape kits to be issued.

However, the RBPF, in its official statement on the ongoing saga, stated, “Emergency Medical Services offered medical assistance to the victims, which they declined, signing a waiver and then leaving for their cruise ship in a private vehicle.”

“Recognizing the gravity of the incident, our officers boarded the cruise ship, providing a sexual assault kit and hospital form to the ship’s medical doctor and obtained signed statements from the victims.”

The RBPF statement continued: “We recognize the seriousness of such matters and handle them with the highest level of professionalism, privacy and sensitivity.”

Authorities revealed that Woman Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles, who oversees Grand Bahama, “is personally ensuring that the investigation is conducted with the utmost level of professionalism and care.”