RBPF Commissioner: ‘Give Us Some Credit’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has refuted claims made by critics which suggested that the rapid progress in the homicide case of former politician Don Saunders is influenced by his social status.

Commissioner Fernander urged to the public to take into account that police work relentlessly to solve homicides regardless of the social class of the victim; he pointed to the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) solvency rate for murder which he said stands at 73%.

“You don’t see that nowhere in the world, give your officers some credit,” he said.

Two adult males are set to face charges in the Magistrate’s Court for Saunders’ homicide, less than two weeks after the tragic incident took place.