RBPF celebrates milestone for women in policing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Under the banner “Legacy of Service and Strength,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is celebrating 60 years of women in policing.

A special CompStat gathering brought together both current and past women officers to reflect on the progress and milestones women have achieved in the force.

Among those present was Anita Bethel Williams, one of the first six women to enlist in the RBPF in 1964. She shared her personal journey, recalling the challenges they faced as pioneers and expressing pride in how far women in policing have come.

As of 2024, more than 600 women are now enlisted in the RBPF, and women have held every position within the force, with the exception of Commissioner of Police.

To mark the occasion, a series of events are planned throughout the month, including the release of a commemorative coin celebrating this significant milestone.

