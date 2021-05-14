RBDF’s Entry 41 and Woman Entry 13 give back to community

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Entry 41 and Woman Entry 13 recently donated grocery items to the Urban Renewal Center, St. James Road.

In commemoration of celebrating 16 years of service to the country, the combined male and female squad decided it was only fitting that they do a charitable project in an inner-city community.

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the officers and marines donated cases of breakfast items including tuna, mackerel, corned beef, yellow grits, water, disposable lid containers and boxes of male clothing. Receiving the grocery items were the organization’s Supervisor Daphne Bannister; Tanya Gibson, who serves as secretary; and Samantha Seymour, who all expressed their appreciation for the donated items.

Led by Sub Lieutenant Miska Clarke, members of the squad had intended to conduct a breakfast giveaway, but due to the COVID emergency orders, it was agreed upon to make a bulk donation of breakfast items. The center seeks to provide breakfast a few days a week for residents of the Farm Road community who are in need.

The combined squad of 39 members observed 16 years as a unit, after enlisting on February 28, 2005, and together they continue to make significant contributions to the organization.

RBDF Commodore Raymond King, along with the officers and marines of the force, congratulated Entry 41 and Woman Entry 13 on their achievement and extend Bravo Zulu to them as they continue to give back to the community while serving their country.