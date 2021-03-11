RBDF updates family members of overdue aircraft

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Search and rescue efforts for two men onboard a plane believed to have crashed in waters off Salina Point, Acklins, last Saturday have now become search and recovery efforts due to the amount of time passed since they were last seen, according to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

In a statement released yesterday, the RBDF noted that it met with and advised family members of the men earlier this week.

“During a briefing at HMBS CORAL HARBOUR, RBDF Search and Rescue Coordinator Commander William Sturrup informed family members that the search efforts have now become a search and recovery operation, due to the elapsed length of time in which the aircraft was last heard from,” the statement read.

“He further went on to explain that the organization will continue its ongoing search efforts, which will be centered around the southern Bahamas, where the aircraft was last seen on radar.

“Mr Kendall Dorsett Jr, operations investigator of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority of The Bahamas (AAIA), and Mr Delvin Major, chief investigator AAIA, both spoke on the investigation process and assured the family members that they will be updated as information becomes available.”

According to the RBDF’s records, the white and yellow Piper PA28 aircraft departed Lynden Pindling International Airport on Friday, March 5, 2021, en route to Inagua, and was last heard from shortly after 8am Friday.

After reports of a missing aircraft in the vicinity of Acklins, the RBDF Operations Command Center was notified, and defense force assets joined in the search along with a United States Coast Guard (USCG) cutter, a USCG fixed-wing and a USCG helo.

Clifford Livingstone Dean and Stephen Sawyer were believed to be onboard, with Sawyer’s family members recently making a plea for residents in the area to assist with the search.

The RBDF assured it will continue to work with its partnering agencies in the effort.