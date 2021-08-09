RBDF ship crew undergoes water survival training

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In keeping with the Commander Defence Force Commodore Dr Raymond King’s strategic intent of the professionalization of the entity’s human capital via continuous training and development with a resultant capability-based organization, the HMBS ROLLY GRAY ship’s crew recently completed a water survival exercise training.

The one-day training, which was conducted at HMBS Coral Harbour, was taught by Warrant Officers Pedro Rolle and Kermit Turnquest from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s (RBDF) Planning Search and Rescue Department. Aspects of the training included entering the water correctly off a vessel at sea, adorning life vests, towing an injured comrade and formation of a circle or an inline.

Force Chief Petty Officer Turnquest said: “It is important for all seagoing craft personnel to know what to do if the order ‘abandon ship’ is called. The initial actions of individuals are vital, and if they are to survive, the crew must follow the basic rules of the training which is being taught.”

The importance of these evolutions is relevant when out at sea because preserving lives is of the utmost importance in the event the crew has to abandon the ship. Familiarization of the ship, practicing which actions to take in the event of an emergency and conduct in a life raft are all pertinent knowledge for the individuals.

Commanding Officer for HMBS ROLLY GRAY Lieutenant Themo Berkley was grateful for the training.

“The drills gave me a better insight of what actually can happen if the crew was to abandon ship,” he said.

“We perform emergency drills when out at sea, but throwing life rafts overboard and seeing them open was a learning experience. We wish to give our gratitude to the Search and Rescue Department for their time and effort.”

As the RBDF continues to patrol and protect the territorial waters of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, ongoing training of the officers and marines remains a priority.