RBDF seizes suspected marijuana worth $718,000 near Fresh Creek, Andros during routine patrol

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) recovered 12 suspected bales of hydroponic marijuana with an estimated street value of $718,000 during a routine maritime patrol near Fresh Creek, Andros, on Sunday.

According to the RBDF, interceptor P-51 recovered the suspected narcotics at approximately 11:41 a.m. while conducting routine patrol, boarding, and search operations in the area.

The suspected narcotics consisted of 12 crocus sacks containing 146 packages, with a total weight of approximately 359 pounds and an estimated street value of $718,000.

P-51 transported the suspected narcotics to HMBS Coral Harbour, arriving at approximately 5:20 p.m., where the items were handed over to the Royal Bahamas Police Force Drug Enforcement Unit. Investigations remain ongoing.

The seizure marks the second major drug recovery by the RBDF within the last two months. On 4 May 2026, the Defence Force interdicted 66 bales of suspected hydroponic marijuana weighing approximately 2,576 pounds, with an estimated street value of $6.4 million.

Under the leadership of Commander Defence Force, Commodore Floyd P. Moxey, the RBDF continues to optimize excellence by bridging generations and embracing modernization. The organization remains focused on intelligence-driven patrols, maritime security operations, and continued coordination with local and international partners, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force Drug Enforcement Unit, the United States Coast Guard, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. partners, and Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), in safeguarding the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.