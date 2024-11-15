RBDF seeks to defend title in inter-agency marksman competition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) is looking to defend its title in the 2024 Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ Annual Marksman Competition among Law Enforcement Agencies, the event is being held at the Police Firing Range on Gladstone Road.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe was present to officially start the event, he noted that “this is a friendly competition for bragging rights as to who has the best marksman of the five (5) services.”

Munroe added that events of this nature also highlight the importance of collaboration between the various organizations, and that “each (service) acts as a force-multiplier for the other.”