RBDF receives vessels and equipment from US government

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The US government presented the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and Bahamas government with three vessels and technology equipment on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 during a ceremony at the RBDF Coral Harbour base.

US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames brought remarks during the ceremony. US military officials also in attendance included Rear Admiral Daniel Cheever, director of strategy, policy and plans, United States Northern Command; Major General Michelle Rose, director of logistics and engineering, United States Northern Command; and Major General Christopher Callahan, adjutant general, Rhode Island National Guard.

According to Dames, the vessels, technological and biometric system equipment that were donated by the US government through the US Embassy to the Bahamas government are worth $5.9 million. In thanking them, he assured his government’s commitment to continue the mutual partnership that was established since the 1980s.

Commander Defence Force Commodore Dr Raymond King reiterated that the safe boats will complement the existing Damen vessel classes to counter drug trafficking operations, particularly in the southeastern Bahamas, as well as counteract migrant smuggling in the northwest Bahamas and increase the RBDF’s capacity and capability.

“We are now phasing into decentralization, whereby these assets will greatly assist with personnel and logistics needed in the southern and northern Bahamas, who maybe there for predetermined periods. We are making positive progress in this regard,” said King.

“The communication equipment enhances our capability to have effective command and control in our operations. The biometric equipment gives us the opportunity to validate individuals we may interact with at sea. They will be able to determine which countries they are from, and [perform] background checks to see if they are wanted criminals.”

The US delegation was taken on a tour of the RBDF base and also on a brief ride aboard the newly donated safe boat.

The RBDF values its relationship with local, regional and international partners, and will continue to do its part in safeguarding and protecting the territorial integrity of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.