RBDF officer hospitalized following stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in the Domingo Heights area during the early morning hours of Friday, 9th January 2026, which resulted in a male member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force being hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 3:00 a.m., Emergency Medical Services were requested after a woman reported that her son had stabbed her male companion. Further investigations revealed that the male acquaintance allegedly assaulted the complainant and her juvenile daughter, prompting the son to intervene in an effort to protect them.

As a result, the 19-year-old son was taken into police custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he reportedly underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition. Investigations into the matter are continuing.