RBDF medical staff recognized for keeping force safe during pandemic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Marines from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s (RBDF) Medical Facility were recognized yesterday for their performances during the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year.

During a presentation at the force’s headquarters on John F Kennedy Drive, marines were presented with plaques and certificates by RBDF Commodore Dr Raymond King.

A new award called the Stethoscope Award was established to recognize individuals in the medical profession who exude integrity, enthusiasm, tenacity, congeniality and go above the call of duty.

Woman Marine Shondell Major was the recipient of the Stethoscope Award, with Marine Seaman Shekino Capron being the runner-up to that award.

For exemplary performance in the areas of acumen, bearing, character, discipline and proficiency in the workplace, Able Seaman Justin Sturrup was awarded the Marine of the Year Award for 2020 for the force’s Medical Facility.

King applauded the tremendous response from RBDF MD Lieutenant Commander Dr Derwin Johnson and his team on their efforts in maintaining a fit operational force and guiding the organization through the global pandemic. The commodore thanked Johnson and his team, inclusive of a cadre of registered nurses, emergency medical technicians and staff, for their individual successes and awarded them with a small token of appreciation.

In a statement the RBDF noted its medical team has been “instrumental in ensuring that proper protocols are in place for all RBDF vessels and personnel and ensuring the safety and security of personnel during the coronavirus pandemic”.