RBDF looking to expand operations on Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In keeping with the Commander Defence Force Commodore Dr Raymond King’s strategic intent for decentralization of Defence Force operations, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, King, a delegation of senior officers and Captain Gregg Gellman of the United States toured the Marsh Harbour area with the intent scoping out an area to be used for RBDF operations.

With the possibility of strengthening its presence in the northern region, the group of military professionals looked at the possibility of enhancing maritime security and the protection of its borders from illicit drug traffickers and mitigating against human trafficking and smuggling.

The Tuesday visit was the beginning of the preliminary stage in the discussion of the future possibilities of developing this area.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) continues to seek ways of extending its capabilities in the northern Bahamas while guarding our heritage.

