RBDF intercepts migrants near Matthew Town, Inagua

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) apprehended one hundred and seven (107) Haitian migrants in waters near Matthew Town, Inagua, on Monday March 11, 2024.

HMBS Kamalamee safely transported the migrants (89 male, 17 female, and 1 child) to Matthew Town, Inagua, where they were transferred to the appropriate local authorities, the RBDF said.

The apprehension comes amid growing concern that ongoing civil unrest in Haiti will spur a mass exodus of Haitians seeking refuge in The Bahamas. To this end, the RBDF established a blockade in the southern Bahamas to intercept illegal migrants attempting to make landfall in country.

The apprehension on Monday involved a collaborative effort between RBDF surface assets HMBS Bahamas and HMBS Kamalamee, the RBDF said.

Both vessels are part of the ongoing southern Bahamas blockade, as recently announced by Commodore Raymond King.

The RBDF said: “This initiative focuses on patrolling overlapping zones – the northern coast of Haiti, the Old Bahama Channel, and the Windward Passage – to deter and intercept unauthorized entry attempts.”