RBDF hosts transport workshop community initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Marines of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) assigned to the Transport Workshop section came together to assist the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled (BAPD) school by assisting in the repairs of vehicle transportation.

As part of Commander Defence Force Commodore Dr Raymond King’s strategic plans for outreach throughout the communities and strengthening community relations, the RBDF reached out to the school’s administration to lend a helping hand on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Due to COVID emergency orders, vehicles were brought from the BAPD to the Transport Workshop, Coral Harbour North. The engineering team, led by Chief Petty Officer Earle Roberts and Petty Officer Richard Corneille, utilized their mechanical expertise and proceeded to service the engines, which included changing oil, spark plugs and filters. They also installed two lower control arms of one of the vehicles.

Linda Smith, head administrator of BAPD, expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation for the work that was carried out.

Lieutenant Commander Gordon Roberts, who serves as base engineering officer, assures that the Transport Workshop section aims to continue conducting such endeavors as a way to give back to the local community through its knowledge and skills.