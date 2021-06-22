RBDF holds farewell luncheon for outgoing US Embassy official

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In keeping with the Commander Defence Force Commodore Raymond King’s strategic intent of deepening security cooperation relations with the United States of America, Senior Military Attaché Commander Kevin Self was hosted to a farewell luncheon on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at HMBS Coral Harbour.

Also in attendance at the luncheon were incoming Senior Defence Attaché from the Office of Defence Cooperation at the US Embassy Captain Gregg Gellman, along with Self’s wife, Holly Self; King’s wife, retired Chief Petty Officer Fredricka King; and members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) executive command team and senior officers.

Self’s tour of duty concluded after serving as senior defense attaché at the US Embassy in the Bahamas since 2018.

King, in his remarks, highlighted many of the goals achieved with the assistance of Self. He noted that many of the organizational goals were met as a result of the collaboration with Self, and expressed his gratitude for the effort and assistance of the US government, especially during the impacts of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, Self thanked King and the officers and marines of the RBDF for the mutual working relationship. He noted that as a result of the valuable connections here in The Bahamas, his experience confirmed the professional and stately relations enjoyed between the two nations.

Self was presented with tokens of appreciation and keepsakes by King, who wished him well in his endeavors and looks forward to the ongoing favorable working relationship with Gellman.

The RBDF values its international partners and will continue to do its part in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.