RBDF continues Health and Fitness Month with deadlift competition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In an ongoing effort to encourage health, fitness and comradery, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) held a deadlift competition on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at HMBS CORAL HARBOUR.

The RBDF Training Department continues to promote and aid in a healthier lifestyle, in line with Commander Defence Force Commodore Raymond King’s strategic mission of a fit, fighting force.

The event was one of several initiatives the officers and marines participated in during the month of March, including basketball, swimming, a one-mile relay, aerobics and seminars to promotes healthier lifestyle living.

At the event, marines were able to enter various categories and participate in friendly competition with the following results:

In the Men’s Lightweight category, Marine Seaman Jason Bellozier took first place, and Marine Seaman Giorgio Pratt won the Men’s Middleweight category.

Able Seaman Marcian Tucker secured a gold medal in the Men’s Heavyweight category with a lift of 475lbs, followed by Able Seaman Dominic Williamson and Petty Officer Al Rahming, who received a silver and bronze medal respectively.

In the Women’s Open category, Leading Woman Marine Aniska Bonaby received a gold medal with a lift of 315lbs, followed by Woman Marine Alexis Strachan and Woman Marine Brendia Ferguson, who received a silver and bronze medal respectively.

Coordinator of the Health and Fitness Month Petty Officer Denise Oliver is appreciative of the support given by the officers and marines thus far, which represents a boost for the morale and welfare of the organization.