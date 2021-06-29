RBDF assists with COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As a part of Commander Defence Force Commodore Dr Raymond King’s strategic plans for enhancing responsiveness to the medical care of individuals, the staff of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s (RBDF) Medical Facility recently assisted with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Family Islands.

The medical team, led by RBDF Medical Doctor Lieutenant Commander Doctor Derwin Johnson, traveled to Exuma and its surrounding cays from April 27 to 30, 2021, where they assisted representatives from the Ministry of Health division, led by Senior Nursing Health Officer Dr Deborah Fox. The RBDF team administered the first dosage of the vaccine to residents on the island.

The RBDF medical team also traveled to Abaco and the surrounding cays from April 15 to 19, 2021, where they assisted in administering the first dosage of the vaccine to the residents. They returned to the northern island from June 12 to 15, 2021, where they administered the second dosage to the residents and also the first dosage to those who were not able to take the first.

RBDF marines from the Commando Squadron unit on the island also assisted in providing security for the medical personnel, who also served as observers, data entry clerks and flight managers.

The RBDF said in a statement it remains committed to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.