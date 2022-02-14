RBDF apprehends suspected undocumented migrants

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Seventy-nine suspected undocumented migrants were apprehended by HMBS Leon Livingston Smith under the command of Senior Lieutenant James Cox on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

While on routine patrol, HMBS LL Smith received information from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Cuban Border Patrol alerting them to a 55-foot red Haitian sloop approximately 20.88 nautical miles off Cay Santo Domingo with 59 men, 14 women and six minors onboard.

The RBDF said all migrants appeared to be in good health and were expected to be transported to Mathew Town, Inagua, for further processing once turned over the relevant authorities.