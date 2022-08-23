RBDF apprehends 111 migrants en route to capital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has apprehended 111 irregular migrants reportedly on the way to the capital.

According to a statement, a Haitian Sloop was intercepted three nautical miles (3nm) off Guinchos Cay by Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship (HMBS) Bahamas while conducting a routine patrol under the command of Lieutenant Commander Sidney Whymms.

There were 92 men, 14 women, and five children.

“The migrants were thoroughly assessed by RBDF officials and will be turned over to the Immigration officials for further processing upon arrival to the capital,” the statement read.

“The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed towards Border Protection against the transnational threats throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.”

