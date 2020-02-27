RBC to bring temp. branch to Abaco next month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) expects to re-establish a temporary physical presence in Abaco by the end of March, according to its managing director LaSonya Missick.

Missick told Eyewitness News the bank is in the process of setting up a mobile financial center in Marsh Harbour as it rebuilds its branch.

“For RBC, I can tell you that in addition to our online and digital banking options, we have restored ATM services and we have mobile professionals on-island to assist clients who makes appointments through our Advice Centre call centre,” Missick said.

“We are also in the process of bringing a custom-built mobile financial centre to Marsh Harbour to re-establish a temporary physical presence while we rebuild our damaged branch.

“That mobile unit was built in Toronto and is currently en route to The Bahamas. We hope to have that up and running by the end of March.”

The return of commercial banking activity to hurricane-ravaged Abaco is seen as an integral step towards restoring commerce and economic activity on the hurricane ravaged island.

Missick, who is chairman of the Clearing Banks Association (CBA) also noted that the banks are in the process of getting their operations “back up and running again”.

“As the clean-up continues, banks are in the process of getting their operations up and running again,” she continued.

“We are working diligently to restore banking services as soon as possible. Some banks have restored ATM services while others are working on re-opening or re-establishing branches.

Missick said: “Each bank was impacted differently so individual members are best-placed to comment on their specific situations and timelines they might be working with.”