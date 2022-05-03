RBC Royal Bank announces plans to relocate Palmdale branch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — RBC Royal Bank has announced the planned relocation of its Palmdale branch to the newly constructed Collins and Sixth Commercial Complex. The upcoming relocation is part of RBC’s plan to redesign and enhance its physical presence in The Bahamas.

“The new physical location, our Collins and Sixth branch, will be designed to a new, full-service, digitally- enabled and advice-oriented branch format,” said LaSonya Missick, RBC’s Managing Director and Vice President of Personal Banking and RBC FINCO.

“With the coronavirus pandemic, we recognize that Bahamians began adapting to our digital banking options. Clients are turning to digital channels for their everyday transactions and leveraging our branch network for more complex financial advice, like buying a home or car, investing for retirement, or saving for their children’s education. As our client’s banking needs and preferences evolve, we are positioning the bank for the best possible success while reflecting the new reality we’re operating in,” Missick continued.

The new Collins and Sixth branch will be optimized to a new digitally-enabled advice-oriented space, a move that is consistent with RBC’s investment in the design of its branch network across the region.

The new location will provide the same services and solutions that RBC Royal Bank and RBC FINCO clients’ value, complemented by the flexibility and convenience of RBC’s digital and mobile services.

The banks said it continues to invest in its digital and physical infrastructure in The Bahamas and across the Caribbean. In November 2020, the bank reopened its fully renovated Freeport branch and in April 2021, commenced operations in its new state-of-the-art Marsh Harbour branch, after both sustained significant damage during Hurricane Dorian. RBC also relocated its Carmichael branch to a new digitally-enabled branch at Southwest Plaza in September 2021.