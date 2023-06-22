RBC commits as Jubilee sponsor for The Bahamas’ 50th Independence celebrations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bank (Bahamas) Limited has announced its commitment as a Jubilee Sponsor towards The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence celebrations, with a significant contribution of $100,000.

The contribution represents the highest tier of sponsorship emphasising RBC’s support for The Bahamas and its dedication to helping local communities prosper.

During a special presentation at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday, the Bank presented the digital bank transfer receipt of $100,000 to Prime MinisterP hilip Davis. These funds are specifically earmarked for the Independence Secretariat, which is in charge of organizing and executing the national events commemorating the golden anniversary of the country’s independence.

“I applaud RBC’s commitment to the development of The Bahamas for the last 50 years and beyond,” Prime Minster Davis said. “As a jubilee sponsor, RBC has once again proven its loyalty to advancing the lives of the Bahamian people through social partnership. Your contribution to the work of the 50th Independence Secretariat speaks volumes of the legacy you continue to build and your continued connection to the communities you serve. Thank you on behalf of all Bahamians for your kind gift.”

The Prime Minister also gifted the RBC representatives with the 50th independence anniversary commemorative pin.

LaSonya Missick, RBC’s Managing Director for The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos, and Vice President of Personal Banking and RBC FINCO, expressed the Bank’s pride in participating in the milestone celebrations.

“Our purpose at RBC is to help our clients thrive and communities prosper,” Missick said. “For over a century, RBC’s footprint has been in The Bahamas, and we have played a crucial part in the development and progress of the country.

“RBC is proud to make this investment towards helping our country celebrate its golden jubilee. We see it as a time to honor our rich history and cherish the progress we’ve made. We must instill this sense of national pride in our youth, the torchbearers of our legacy, as they carry forth the spirit of unity and resilience that defines our vibrant Bahamian identity into the future.”

The year 2023 also marks a significant milestone for RBC, as it celebrates 115 years of dedicated service in The Bahamas.

“We are firmly rooted here in The Bahamas and will continue to be a responsible corporate citizen, focused on contributing to our communities with donations, partnerships, and collaborative initiatives for the betterment of the country,” Missick added.