RBC Caribbean Unveils Solar Carport Initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – RBC Caribbean has announced  the successful completion of its first-ever solar carport at the East Hill Street Corporate Office in The Bahamas. The financial institution said this landmark project signifies its commitment to sustainability, renewable energy and net-zero leadership.

RBC, in a press release issued on Monday March 3, 2025, said “The transformation of an open parking area into this cutting-edge solar carport was completed in six months. Designed to generate solar energy while providing essential shade for vehicles, the carport harnesses the abundant Bahamian sunshine, contributing to the energy needs of the Head Office in The Bahamas,”

“This initiative exemplifies RBC’s commitment to creating a positive impact within the local community by partnering with Bahamian owned Compass Solar Systems Limited, which provided engineering, procurement, and construction services for the project.”

“This solar carport reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Chris Duggan, RBC’s Head, Caribbean Banking. “This initiative reinforces RBC’s dedication to advancing net-zero leadership in our operations while reducing the environmental impact of our activities. We look forward to exploring more green initiatives that support our vision of a sustainable future across the Caribbean.”

The solar carport features a robust 104 kW solar array comprising 259 high-efficiency solar panels. This system is capable of producing up to 163,500 kWh annually, offsetting RBC’s electrical consumption by approximately 15%. Notably, these panels are engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 200 mph, exceeding local safety regulations, according to RBC.

Marc Jardine, who heads RBC Caribbean’s ESG committee, emphasized the balanced approach of the project, stating, “This initiative represents a sound financial investment and a pivotal step towards a more sustainable future. Our energy system has been designed to efficiently meet both current and future energy demands, showcasing the potential of integrating technology and environmental responsibility.”

The solar carport is a key milestone by RBC Caribbean in contributing to RBC’s broader strategy to achieve net-zero emissions across its global operations, alongside investments in sustainable practices and technologies.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

