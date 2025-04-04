RBC Caribbean Unveils New Brand Campaign: ‘Your Ideas Happen Here’

PORT OF SPAIN — RBC Caribbean announced today its new brand campaign, ‘Your Ideas Happen Here.’ This exciting transformation underscores RBC Caribbean’s commitment to empowering clients to achieve their financial dreams, both big and small, especially as most individuals do not actively think about financial products and services in their daily lives.

In today’s ever-changing environment, the need for personalized financial support becomes increasingly vital. RBC Caribbean understands that clients have diverse needs and aspirations that extend beyond day-to-day banking services.

The evolution to the new brand strategy ‘Your Ideas Happen Here’ builds on the ‘A Bank for All of You’ ethos, acknowledging the multifaceted lives and journeys of clients. By understanding each individual’s unique path, RBC is better positioned to help them turn their ideas into reality.

“Our promise to our clients is steadfast: we are a bank that not only understands their financial needs but also genuinely cares about their life’s goals,” said Chris Duggan, RBC’s Head of Caribbean Banking. “Whether it’s homeownership, pursuing an education, managing your finances, or launching a new business venture, we are here to help turn those ideas into reality. ‘Your Ideas Happen Here’ reflects RBC’s belief in the power of people and their ideas, emphasizing our role in helping clients thrive and communities prosper,” he added.

The new brand campaign highlights RBC Caribbean’s holistic strategy, allowing clients to share their ideas and benefit from the One RBC approach. This approach integrates the bank’s expertise across all services, delivering solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs.

With signals indicating improvement in RBC’s brand perception within the Caribbean, this evolution to a new client-centered platform comes at the perfect time to align with the global brand. Clients will also notice an evolving look and feel in RBC’s campaigns that reflects the RBC global platform while thoughtfully featuring the distinct nuances of the Caribbean.

RBC Caribbean is excited about this evolution, where the clients’ ideas take center stage.