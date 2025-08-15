RBC Bahamas Takes Lead as Presenting Sponsor of Paradise Plates 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — RBC Royal Bank (Bahamas) Limited announced today its role as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 edition of Paradise Plates, the premier fundraising event for Hands for Hunger. As part of its commitment, RBC has contributed $50,000 to support the organization’s ongoing efforts to tackle food insecurity in The Bahamas.

A cheque presentation took place on Wednesday at RBC’s East Hill Street Head Office.

Paradise Plates, a signature culinary experience, brings together top chefs, restaurants, and beverage providers for a night dedicated to raising funds for hunger relief. This year’s event is set for Saturday, September 27, and is expected to attract hundreds of supporters.

Hands for Hunger plays a critical role in addressing food security in The Bahamas. In 2024 alone, the organization rescued and redistributed over 750,000 pounds of food, providing more than 600,000 meals to individuals and families in need. Its network of community partners includes over 50 agencies such as shelters, soup kitchens, and youth and senior programs across New Providence.

“RBC is honored to support Hands for Hunger as this year’s presenting sponsor for Paradise Plates,” said Ericka Rolle, Managing Director and Vice President, Personal Banking, The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Islands. “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to helping build stronger communities. We believe that addressing food insecurity is not just a social imperative, but also a vital part of fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

The $50,000 sponsorship will directly support Hands for Hunger’s food rescue operations, helping reach even more vulnerable families throughout the country. The organization’s Executive Director, Keisha Ellis, emphasized that support from corporate sponsors like RBC plays a critical role in making their mission possible.

“We are incredibly grateful to RBC for their generous support as presenting sponsor of Paradise Plates,” said Ellis. “This contribution enables us to expand our reach and continue providing critical nourishment to thousands of families. With food insecurity affecting nearly one in six people in The Bahamas, partnerships like this are essential to building a healthier, more resilient nation.”

Paradise Plates 2025 promises to be a memorable evening of food, community, and impact. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Hands for Hunger’s programs, including food rescue, hunger research, and community outreach initiatives.