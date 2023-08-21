RBC announces relocation of Prince Charles branch to One East Plaza

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — RBC Royal Bank (RBC) has announced the relocation of its Prince Charles branch to a new, state-of-the-art location at One East Plaza, effective Monday, August 21.

The bank said that the move reflects its commitment to clients in The Bahamas and the wider community by continually investing in redesigning and enhancing the bank’s physical presence and client delivery.

“We are thrilled to unveil our brand-new location at One East Plaza. With the move, we will effectively continue to revolutionize our service delivery to align with our client’s shifting needs,” said LaSonya Missick, RBC’s Managing Director and Vice President of Personal Banking and RBC FINCO.

Missick added: “This relocation reinforces RBC’s commitment to the economic and financial growth of The Bahamas and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences. The Bahamas market is an important part of RBC’s overall strategy as we continue to focus our efforts where we see potential and invest in innovation for sustainable growth.”

Prince Charles at One East Plaza will retain the same trusted services and solutions clients expect from RBC, including two ATMs and non-stop depository service, while integrating innovation in terms of digital and mobile capabilities. This seamless integration of digital offerings aims to offer improved flexibility and convenience, fuelling an enhanced customer experience.

In addition to the comprehensive range of services available, the new branch will feature a dedicated Private Banking office. This office will reportedly cater to the specialized needs of the private banking clientele, offering personalized and confidential advisory services.

Prince Charles at One East is RBC’s latest investment in physical infrastructure in The Bahamas in the last three years. Within that time, the bank fully renovated the Freeport branch and commenced operations in its new “state-of-the-art” Marsh Harbour branch after both sustained significant damage during Hurricane Dorian. RBC also relocated its Carmichael branch to a new digitally-enabled branch at Southwest Plaza.