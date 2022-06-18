RATS BEGONE: Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources launches rodent control initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A systemic and aggressive plan to rid the country of its rodent problem is underway, according to Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, Vaughn Miller.
The ministry launched the rodent control initiative to address the influx of pests that have persisted despite its robust derelict vehicle removal program that collects garbage twice weekly in residential areas, and other efforts.
According to a press statement, a digital system of rodent surveillance was implemented this week that will back physical efforts.
The Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) is conducting training for the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) on data collection and analysis, geographic information systems, rat trapping, and pathogen identification.
The workshop will also address issues with quantifying rodent populations, with Over-the-Hill areas of New Providence as the sites of the pilot program.
Special attention will also be paid to areas such as the Potters Cay Dock, Montague Beach Ramp, Junkanoo Beach, Nassau Cruise Port and Bay Street.
According to a press statement, these vulnerable areas will undergo sustained rodent population reduction efforts.
Addressing the House of Assembly during the Budget Debate in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Miller said in order to provide backing for the rodent control initiative, new legislation will be presented, along with guidelines for food establishments.
In addition, environmental district stewards will be hired to monitor all constituencies digitally capturing violations for active investigations and prosecution of those who fail to follow environmental laws. Local pest control companies will also have the opportunity to be engaged in the rodent control initiative.
This summer, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources will launch a national beautification program that will touch all major Bahamian islands over a two-year period. The program will result in more useful green spaces for residents, and their neighborhoods will benefit from more curbside appeal. Contractors will be hired to assist with the removal of derelict vehicles, bulk waste removal, barging, painting, and more.
Miller recently returned from a high-level meeting established only for Ministers of Environment from various countries for the respective parties at the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions and the UN Stockholm +50 Conventions in Stockholm, Sweden.
The BRS Conventions are multilateral environmental agreements, which share the common objective of protecting human health and the environment from hazardous chemicals and wastes.The Bahamas delegation, led by Miller, included: H.E. Patricia Hermanns, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva – Geneva, Switzerland; Keith Philippe, Sr. Environmental Officer, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP); Sasha Dixon, Second Secretary, Permanent Mission of The Bahamas to the United Nations Office, Geneva; and Launa Williams, Analyst, DEPP.
I hope the rats aren’t reading this. You gave away the plan.