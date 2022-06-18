RATS BEGONE: Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources launches rodent control initiative

The ministry launched the rodent control initiative to address the influx of pests that have persisted despite its robust derelict vehicle removal program that collects garbage twice weekly in residential areas, and other efforts.

According to a press statement, a digital system of rodent surveillance was implemented this week that will back physical efforts.

The Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) is conducting training for the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) on data collection and analysis, geographic information systems, rat trapping, and pathogen identification.

The workshop will also address issues with quantifying rodent populations, with Over-the-Hill areas of New Providence as the sites of the pilot program.

Special attention will also be paid to areas such as the Potters Cay Dock, Montague Beach Ramp, Junkanoo Beach, Nassau Cruise Port and Bay Street.

According to a press statement, these vulnerable areas will undergo sustained rodent population reduction efforts.