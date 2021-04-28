RATIFICATION, RESIGNATION: Labour director pledges to retire from public service if ratified

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Director of Labour John Pinder said yesterday that if he is ratified for a political party in The Bahamas, he will not only step down as director but retire from the public service entirely.

There has been mounting speculation about Pinder’s bid to run in the Fox Hill constituency after photos of the long-time union representative-turned director surfaced of his campaigning in the eastern constituency.

Fox Hill is among the six seats the Free National Movement (FNM) has yet to ratify.

The incumbent Shonel Ferguson is not seeking renomination.

Pinder, who spoke to the media after receiving his first dose of Oxford AstraZeneca at St Anselm’s Church on Bernard Road yesterday, was asked about a bid on the FNM’s ticket.

Pinder said he has not been ratified by any political party, but if and when ratified “I will have to resign my job as director of labour”.

“I would not cause there to be any embarrassment made to the government,” he said.

“Everybody is of the view that it is for the FNM government, the FNM party, and the FNM is the government. I would not bring any form of unnecessary stress on the party because I don’t do that. We don’t need any unnecessary attention.”

Pressed on whether he has “thrown his hat in the race”, Pinder repeated: “I have not been ratified. Once I’m ratified, I will resign my post. As a matter of fact, I will retire from the public service.”

The Free National Movement (FNM) has ratified 33 candidates, with some incumbents not receiving nominations.

Among the latest nominations were political newcomers Nicole Martin, the former Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union president, for Nassau Village; Drumeco Dexter Lauriston Archer for Fort Charlotte — replacing incumbent Mark Humes; and incumbent Hank Johnson for Central and South Eleuthera.

Culmer indicated that the FNM is committed to moving The Bahamas forward with reforms, creating a more transparent, accountable and responsible government to improve the lives of all Bahamians — “not just a chosen few”.

The opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has already named 32 candidates vying for office.