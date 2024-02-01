Rastafarian backs capital punishment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Rastafarian Leader Priest Richmond McKinney asserts that those found guilty of committing murders should be sentenced to death.

McKinney was clear to note that he did not share his comments with the media in his capacity as leader of the Rastafarian community.

His comments come amid an ongoing national debate on capital punishment being enforced, considering that legislators contend that it is presently legislated and rests on the judiciary to enforce.

Residents have increased calls for the Davis administration to force the judiciary’s hand to utilize this legislation to help curb crime as there were 20 murders recorded during January.

Residents argue that imposing this law could send a stern and strong warning to criminals and would cause them to think twice before committing acts of crime.