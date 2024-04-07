Raped & Robbed: 23-year old woman alleges sexual assault

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are probing the allegations of a sexual assault reported by a 23-year-old female that occurred in south-western New Providence on Sunday 07th April, 2024.

Initial reports revealed that shortly after midday, the victim was walking along Golden Isles Road, when she was approached by a male acquaintance in a silver Japanese vehicle. It is reported that the male produced a firearm, forced the female into his vehicle and drove her to a nearby track road where the attack took place.

It is further reported that, following the attack, the suspect robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area, making good on his escape.

Police are actively investigating this matter.