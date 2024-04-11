Rape Or Fake Complaint?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told media Thursday morning that authorities are still conducting investigations into an alleged sexual assault incident involving two Kentucky woman which allegedly occurred in Grand Bahama in February.

He said “Based on the evidence, something sexual did occur but police have not classified the matter as rape as yet.”

The two American tourists, who were cruise ship guests, alleged that they were drugged and sexually assaulted by two male employees at Pirates Cove in Grand Bahama.

Fernander could not confirm when investigations will be wrapped concerning the alleged incident.