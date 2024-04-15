Raising Child Abuse Awareness

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Palmdale Primary School hosted a pinwheel ceremony Monday morning under the theme ‘From Victim to Victor’ to help raise awareness about child abuse prevention; the event aims to teach students to recognize and speak out against all forms of abuse while emphasizing the importance of seeking help from trusted adults in the face of adversity.

Students in grades 4 and 5, along with Minister Laroda, planted the 50 pinwheels, donated by the Department of Social Services, in a pinwheel garden on the school’s campus.

Minister of Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting Myles LaRoda brought remarks during the event and highlighted government’s efforts to address the increase of abuse against women and children in country.