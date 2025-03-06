Rahming: Govt to introduce ‘rent-to-own,’ development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – According to Lisa Rahming, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal, government will launch its first official rent-to-own housing development in Sea Breeze, but was unable to state when the idea will materialize.

Insufficient housing has been a long-standing issue for many residents and the Davis administration has pledged on several occasions to address the matter.

Minister Rahming announced, during her contribution to the mid-year budget debate in Parliament this afternoon, that while the idea for the development is in the people, there is no definitive timeline on when it will be introduced.