“RADICAL FASHION”: McCartney calls for aggressive action on ‘immigration crisis’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Minister of State for Immigration and former leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), Branville McCartney told Eyewitness News that a serious approach must be taken in order for the current administration to tackle the immigration issue.

“We are inundated with illegal immigrants, and as a result, it is a strain on our social services, healthcare, education, national security, and what have you.”

McCartney added that the expansion of ‘The Farm’ shantytown community after hurricane Dorian is unfortunate. He believes the solution is for the government to look outside the box when seeking to address the age-old problem that the country has struggled with for decades.

“You take a very aggressive approach in apprehension so you would have satisfied Amnesty International always getting into your business,” McCartney suggested.

“You would have taken the humane approach in terms of allowing these persons to contribute to our economy and then you would also from an information point of view, you would know who’s in your country.”

The former DNA leader said he believes the country is in an immigration crisis, adding that the government needs to have the will to want to deal with it, ensuring that the laws are enforced and that people are not working without permits.

“We should have been in a position where we monitor the shantytowns for instance. That seems not to have been the case and from my understanding, the shantytowns are back and in full operation, so it’s unfortunate.”

Coalition of Independents Leader Lincoln Bain has been advocating for stricter measures to address illegal immigration that many have considered controversial.

McCartney, however, said the government should listen to the points brought up by Bain.

“He has some good points in terms of persons being able to use the land illegally and then Bahamians can’t, or Bahamians can’t even have access to the land. So in that regard, he’s making a good point.

“Sometimes you need to do things in a radical fashion to bring the issue to the attention of the authorities.”

Human rights activists have spoken out in increasing numbers about the messaging attached to Bain’s demands.

McCartney acknowledged that the human rights element of the situation should be considered, noting that anyone could have been born in that type of situation. Still, he argued that it still doesn’t give individuals a right to come to the country illegally, charging that Bahamians cannot do the same in other countries without facing legal repercussions.

McCartney said that letting the problem sit will only cause the situation to deteriorate to the detriment of the country. When asked for his proposed solution, he called for deliberate action.

“Informing (shantytown residents) publicly, look, this is what immigration is going to be doing… giving the necessary notices, giving the necessary time.

“Explaining that, you know, this country will follow the law even by way of deportation, incarceration, because you can be incarcerated for landing illegally […] removal of structures that aren’t there by way of permits, and letting them know… and if they don’t act on it you would have done your part.”

The former state minister also weighed in on the proposed changes to citizenship laws not being taken to a referendum, which he views as a political calculation.

“I would imagine they won’t do it because of a political, that’s politics.

“It is something that should be addressed and leave the politics out of it. And a determination ought to be made by the Bahamian people on what direction we should move in, but take the politics out of it and let the Bahamian people make that decision.”