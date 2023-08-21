R.M. Bailey pavilion contractor takes “full responsibility” for collapse

PM defends contractor

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- — The general contractor has accepted “full responsibility” for the collapse of the R. M Bailey High School lunch pavilion’s roof which was under construction according to the Ministry of Works, with Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday expressing his confidence in the contractor.

“I have confidence in this contractor. He has done work for many years for the Ministry of Works and to dispel any sort of favouritism that this is some PLP who is incompetent he did much work for the FNM,” Davis said during a tour of several schools yesterday.

The Ministry of Works in a press release issued on Friday regarding the collapse at the R. M Bailey High School pavilion on Wednesday August 9 noted: “It is reported that the employees of the General Contractor, either in an effort to take down some of the members or adjust the members, removed some of the bracing making the system unstable and causing a collapse of the trusses. We can also report that there were no injuries to persons, the site was fenced thereby restricting public access and a work stop order has been issued.”

The Ministry added that the contractor, A & M Construction, has accepted full responsibility for the collapse and has agreed to reconstruct the roof at no cost to the government.

An initial press release by the Ministry which continued possible questions from the press/public and responses noted that the contractor did not have a formalised written contract, nor all risk and liability insurance. The Ministry subsequently indicated that this information was for internal purposes.

According to the Ministry, prior to the restart of any construction work, the contractor is charged with providing several deliverables including: a full structural non-destructive testing by a registered licensed professional structural engineer in the Bahamas of the reinforced concrete columns and beams, details of the reinforcement, concrete strength and load carrying capacity of the columns and beams and a written report to be signed off by same.

The contractor must also provided full structural drawings of the roof framing system and members, designed by a registered licensed professional structural engineer in the Bahamas full roof framing and installation shop drawings by an approved truss manufacturer and full priced bill of quantities.