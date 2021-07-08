QUIT DRAGGING YOUR FEET: ORG calls on govt to pass Integrity Commission Bill as a matter of priority

“It has been 1,358 days… It is past time for Parliament to pass the bill”

ORG chief says recent actions in Parliament demonstrate bill’s necessity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the Bahamas prepares to celebrate its 48th year of independence and in the wake of recent substandard government practices, the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) is calling on Parliament to debate and pass the Integrity Commission Bill, which was tabled in the House of Assembly back in 2017.

ORG Executive Director Matt Aubry said: “Recent actions in Parliament, including calling out a potential whistleblower in public, questions related to conflict of interest and concerns related to appropriate government procurement protocol, all speak to the need for a more independent, apolitical and regularized oversight entity to receive and vet any claims of corruption.

“As it stands, these matters are more likely to become fuel for public and political rhetoric instead of being properly addressed and resolved to the benefit of the Bahamian people.

“The commitment to reduce corruption should not get lost in the back-and-forth.”

ORG in a statement noted corruption is destructive to the national development of The Bahamas and has been estimated to cost the Bahamian economy anywhere from $200 to $500 million each year.

Even micro-level corruption, such as paying “tips” to expedite government service, brings costly ineffectiveness and inefficiency in government, it said.

“As The Bahamas struggles to rebuild a sustainable economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the presence and perception of corruption pose significant obstacles to GDP growth and reduce the public’s trust in government,” ORG’s statement read.

“The 2019 Transparency International Global Corruption Barometer report indicated that corruption is recognized to be a significant issue in The Bahamas by four out of five Bahamians. Similarly, four out of five Bahamians stated they believed that if they reported corruption, they may be targeted for retaliation.

“Such an environment perpetuates a ‘pay-to-play’ cycle of corruption in government instead of a culture of integrity that is more fair and accessible to all.”

Aubry noted that while ORG and several other civil society groups have provided feedback on the bill in 2017, the government has yet to bring the bill further in the House of Assembly.

“It has been 1,358 days since the bill was tabled. This should be a key priority for the return of the legislative session,” he said.

“The responsibility lies to those who are in Parliament, starting with the prime minister and including the leader of the opposition and all who have been elected to represent the people.

“Setting an environment of integrity and anti-corruption is part of the Parliament’s fundamental responsibility to the people and should not be sidelined.”

Encouraging citizens to raise their voices for change, Aubry added: “Corruption in government negatively affects the everyday Bahamian most. These days, people cannot afford to have their hard-earned dollars thrown away on corrupt practices.

“Citizens must speak to their MPs to make sure they understand that reducing corruption must be a top priority.

“The people deserve to have matters of government corruption and maladministration seen in a safe and objective space that can definitively handle them and develop non-political solutions to break the cycles of wasting government time and money.

“This is the definition of building back better.

“It is past time for Parliament to pass the Integrity Commission Bill and ensure that The Bahamas and its people stop suffering from actual corruption or the perception of corruption.”

Parliament is currently adjourned until September 22, 2021.