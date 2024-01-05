QUEEN RESIGNS: Ingraham becomes latest Miss Bahamas Universe to cite issues with local organization

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Miss Bahamas Universe Melissa Ingraham has resigned from her post, citing a “lack of support” from the Miss Bahamas Universe Organization as the reason behind her decision.

Ingraham announced her decision via social media Friday afternoon.

Ingraham’s move to step down adds to a cloud of controversy that has loomed over the organization in recent years. Her predecessor, Angel Cartwright, seemingly disappeared from the local scene after competing in the Miss Universe pageant during her reign and was a no-show to hand over her crown during last year’s pageant.

Cartwright’s predecessor, Chantel O’Brien, hosted a one-hour Instagram live after she completed her reign; the former queen cited numerous issues with the Miss Bahamas Universe Organization, including a lack of support.

O’Brien’s predecessor, Tarea Sturrup, also cited similar issues with the organization at the completion of her reign.

While the Miss Bahamas Universe Organization has not responded to Ingraham’s accusations, it has stated that 1st runner-up Taja Hudson will now serve as Miss Bahamas Universe.