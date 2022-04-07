PwC survey reveals gap between intent and action at the board level

Whilst continuing to manage the ongoing impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the results highlight that organisations need to re-examine and realign priorities, rethink board structure and reconfigure board governance to address emerging challenges and be able to deliver sustained outcomes for all stakeholders.

Among key findings were that more than half of the directors surveyed believe that their board needs refreshing by replacing at least one fellow board member. Some thirty percent would replace two or more, citing a reluctance to challenge management, lacking the appropriate skills and expertise as among the top concerns.

Less than half the directors in the survey reported that their boards have carried out an assessment in the past year, of which most were self assessments. Nearly three-quarters of directors (74%) identified difficulties in being frank in the review process and more than half (57%) interpret it as a “check the box” exercise.

Less than 60 percent said they believed there is sufficient follow-up after the assessment process and that the assessment process is effective overall and in response to the results, less than 10 percent sought to diversify the board.

“More than 90 percent of directors believe that board diversity brings unique perspectives to the boardroom, improves relationships with investors and enhances board and overall company performance. In spite of this, 40 percent haven’t taken any action to strengthen diversity over the past two years and almost none feel their boards are already diversified,” read a press release.

“Industry and risk management expertise are prioritised above diversity when selecting a new board member (33%), even with acknowledgement that there is an ‘over-reliance on executive networks to source candidates’, which stands as the top impediment to increasing board diversity (40%).”