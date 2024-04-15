“PUT YOUR EGO ASIDE,” urges Skippings after 42nd murder for 2024

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A junior mechanic in his early 20s became the country’s latest murder victim shortly after 4 pm today on Nelson Street in Yellow Elder Gardens.

While not confirmed by police officials, Mount Moriah Member of Parliament McKell Bonaby unofficially identified the victim as Donavon McIntosh.

Preliminary information suggests that a small Japanese vehicle pulled up on the side of the deceased, from which a male emerged wielding a high-powered weapon.

The victim was reportedly shot multiple times before his assailant, a male, fled the scene.

Bonaby revealed that McIntosh, despite his young age, was a permanent government employee who had been offered a chance to build a productive life. He expressed shock at the incident, noting that McIntosh was on his day off when tragedy struck.

Police Press Liaison Chrislyn Skippings issued a call to action, urging residents to report any neighbors with suspicious or unlicensed Japanese vehicles in their possession. Authorities have repeatedly voiced their frustration with the persistent trend of criminals committing violent crimes while operating Japanese vehicles.

Skippings also directed her message to young men, encouraging them to put egos aside and seek alternative methods of conflict resolution.