PUT A PIN IN THAT: Private sector told to “hold off” on making unvaxed workers pay for COVID tests

Labour minister says govt will be “guided by the advice of the attorney general” on the matter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Immigration and Labour Minister Keith Bell said yesterday that the government has gotten Atlantis and other private sector employers to “hold off” on implementing a policy that would require unvaccinated employees to cover the cost of weekly COVID-19 tests.

Bell said yesterday that the government is seeking legal advice on the issue.

“In order to ensure that there is a safe work environment, they have to ensure that all of their employees are either vaccinated or tested so that they don’t bring COVID into the workplace,” said Bell.

“We have been able to convince Atlantis and the other private sector employers to hold off on implementing that policy.

“I have consulted the Office of the Attorney General and spoken with the attorney general to get legal advice. We will be guided by the advice of the attorney general.”

On Wednesday, Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) President Darrin Woods asserted that the Atlantis resort was acting unlawfully by requiring unvaccinated employees to cover the cost of their weekly COVID-19 tests.

The Atlantis resort had announced that that it will require all of its unvaccinated employees to pay for their own weekly rapid antigen test. The requirement would have taken effect today.

Woods at the time of the announcement told Eyewitness News: “This is major. This is a big deal. You’re asking employees to pay $16 at this time when it’s a slow period. This is important to the workers of this country.

“The Health and Safety Act, Section 9, says that this is not something that can be passed onto the employees. So, what we are contending is that what Atlantis is doing is unlawful.”

According to Woods, the union had been seeking resolution on the issue for some time, as the resort had planned to implement the requirement on September 1 but subsequently delayed it to October.

Woods said he has been seeking ministerial intervention and the intervention of the Labour Department.

“This is a big deal and we will not stand idly by on this,” he cautioned.

Resort President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell said in a letter to employees on Wednesday that it intends to join other local companies that require employees who are not vaccinated to cover the cost of their weekly rapid antigen test.

Oswell noted that since July, the resort had indicated it would not pay the cost of testing indefinitely and would also not continue to encourage testing as an alternative to vaccination.

“We have secured a highly discounted rate of $16.50 a week for unvaccinated team members to receive this test,” said Oswell.

She noted: “We have done everything we can to protect our health and safety in the workplace during this difficult period.

“We have also taken every step possible to foster an environment where our guests feel confident and comfortable returning to Atlantis and The Bahamas. Travel and tourism are our livelihood and serve as the foundation for the Bahamian economy.”