Public Works’ Building Control implements new digital system

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Public Works yesterday announced a new era of digitalization for its Buildings Control section is on the way.

The Electronic Permit Review and Inspection System (EPRIS) is software that will increase accessibility, responsiveness, and efficiency by streamlining, automating, and integrating business processes and practices.

EPRIS will provide the means by which the MOPW can both produce and access information in real-time, thus making the process more efficient, productive, and responsive for internal and external stakeholders.

Buildings Control Officer Brent Ferguson said the EPRIS will be designed to revolutionize the way building permits are processed, and inspections are conducted.

“This new system has a number of benefits,” Ferguson said.

“When fully implemented the length of time it takes to process a permit will be reduced from the current average of 55-75 days, down to 15 days for residential and 30 days for commercial applications on average. Patrons coming into the office to submit applications and pay for services will be a thing of the past. Moving forward payments will be made online and the monitoring of the permit applications will be more seamless.”

He continued: “The ability to retrieve current and archived files will also be enhanced as all files will be stored digitally. The archived files will be scanned and kept in localized cloud storage. The implementation of EPRIS will signify a watershed moment for buildings regulation in the country.”

The Ministry of Public Works in conjunction with Tyler Technologies Ltd. will be hosting its first stakeholder presentation on July 28, 2021. The EPRIS project is expected to be launched six months after the presentation.