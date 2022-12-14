Public Service Commission working through backlog

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Public Service Commission is in the process of clearing through the extensive backlog which has led to delays in many sectors of government.

Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle said that workers can expect some of their letters within the next month.

Glover-Rolle added they are currently processing files in a number of batches consisting of promotions and confirmations at the Public Service Commission, however, they have had to contend with the issue of missing documentation.

“We have to bear in mind that we are talking about decades, years of backlogged issues with our social service workers, and we’re working diligently to fix those issues. However, based on our human resources capacity, we’re working as best we can. We did run into minor issues with the social services files in terms of a lot of missing documentation,” she said.

Glover-Rolle added that the team at social services has been ‘working diligently’ on sorting the backed-up files to rectify the longstanding issue in short order.

“We’ve been working very closely with the human resources arm of the Social Services Department to make those files ready, some have already been progressed to the Commission. The Public Service Commission was due to break last week and has committed to working into this week specifically to handle the social services promotions and confirmations.

The public service minister of state said that although she could not give an estimation of how many files have been processed, they have four trolleys of sorted paperwork that have been sent to the commission.

“I don’t want to give numbers because I’m not sure, but a good batch has gone down and we’re waiting, those that we’re still processing, generally, we’re waiting on documents.

“Realistically, actually the Public Service Commission has agreed to have a special meeting this week; after this week, we basically won’t have them doing any processing.

“So I’ll say in January they’ll start to see some of their letters come out and definitely in the first quarter they’ll be completed,” Glover-Rolle said.