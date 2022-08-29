Public schools open nationwide today for face-to-face instruction

Sears: Scope of repair and capital works projected at $30 mil.

More than 100 teachers recruited, specialized police assigned to Jr. and Sr. high schools

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Education minister Glenys Hanna-Martin last night announced the opening of all public schools nationwide for face-to-face instruction today.

Hanna-Martin said more than 200 repair projects were launched at schools across the country as she outlined the preparations, goals, and objectives of her ministry during a nationally broadcasted address at 7.30pm.

The education minister toured selected public schools with Prime Minister Philip Davis and Minister of Public Works Alfred Sears yesterday afternoon.

Sears said repairs at the Uriah McPhee Primary School had been completed, with capital works to build a pavilion to continue on-site in a secured area.

Meanwhile, minor repairs including plumbing were still underway at CH Reeves Secondary School due to supply chain issues.

In her address, Hanna-Martin said in some instances repair work was more akin to redevelopment as in the case of T A Thompson, whose facilities were formerly uninhabitable.

At the school yesterday, officials advised the campus would be cleaned and safe for students to access by 2am today. Workers could be seen covering an elevator shaft that was due to be installed to improve disability access but could not be completed due to supply chain issues.

As for the upcoming academic year, Hanna-Martin said the ministry has recruited more than 100 new teachers with varying specialties and additional recruitment is underway to meet the scarcity of subject areas and deficits in some of our schools.

“At the outset, we must all settle the realization that the last three years – which combined the ravages of Hurricane Dorian and the Covid 19 pandemic have been difficult and challenging years for our nation and even more peculiarly so for education,” she said.

“The shutdowns, the disruptions, and ultimately the reversion to virtual learning for a prolonged period has led to fallouts and deficits in many quarters.

Hanna-Martin continued: “The reality of learning loss suffered by many of our students, violent altercations amongst students erupting on campuses, significant absenteeism of students from schools nationwide, teacher shortages, challenges with the Learning Management system which also affected the Ministry’s ability to print report cards last term and concerns about the impacts of the criteria of the High School Diploma have all surfaced as simmering and longstanding issues.”

The Ministry of Education’s security staff personnel are undergoing specialized training at the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Several officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force have also been assigned by the Commissioner of Police to Junior and Senior High Schools throughout the country, Hanna-Martin said.

“These officers are specially trained having received international certification as School Resource officers and they will work in collaboration with the principal of the respective schools to assist in securing campuses and in guiding students on an array of vexing social issues by way of a curriculum which these officers will deliver,” she said.

“Our children must be permitted to learn in a healthy and safe environment without fear or risk of suffering serious harm.”

The Centre for the Deaf is expected to open later this week.

Yesterday, Davis praised the efforts of both Hanna-Martin and Sears.

“I’m gratified, I’m satisfied, I’m elated and I want to say congratulations to the Minster of Education and Minister of Works for their commitment and passion to get this work done,” he said.