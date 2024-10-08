Public schools closed until Friday, private schools in touch with parents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis announced this evening during a Disaster Risk Management Authority press conference that public schools on the islands of New Providence, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Andros, The Berry Islands, and Eleuthera will be closed for in-person teaching until Friday due to possible flooding brought on by Hurricane Milton.

In response, several private schools—including Catholic schools and Anglican schools—also announced that they would close their classrooms for the next two days.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the islands of Abaco, Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Prime Minister Philip Davis encourages residents on those islands to prepare if they have not done so already.

Hurricane Milton has since grown to a Category 5 hurricane, and Florida is currently under a state of emergency.