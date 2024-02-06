Public school security officers stage protest outside the Office of the Prime Minister over backpay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Security officers from various public schools across New Providence staged a demonstration outside the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Tuesday morning to demand the Minister of Education to immediately address backpay.

Some union members say they are being misrepresented by Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) President Kimsley Ferguson; one demonstrator told Eyewitness News that Ferguson failed to follow through on his promises to work on their behalf to address overtime pay, holiday pay and regular back pay.

